HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down the owner of an abandoned dog that was found in Haverhill earlier this month.

The dog was found in the area of Bradley Avenue on the evening of July 1, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

Police noted that the dog had severely overgrown fur when it was found. The pup has since received care from animal control officials.

Anyone with information on who the dog belongs to is urged to contact Haverhill Animal Control at 978-374-2415.

