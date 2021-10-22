BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying two men who they say attacked a man over a cigarette at an MBTA station last week.

The alleged beating happened at Back Bay station around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, according to the Transit Police Department.

Police say the suspects requested a cigarette from a man over the age of 60. When the victim said he didn’t smoke, the men allegedly punched and kicked him before fleeing the station.

Investigators on Friday shared surveillance images of the suspects in the hope people can identify them.

Anyone who recognizes them is urged to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050.

