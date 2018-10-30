Police seek help identifying 3 women wanted for shoplifting, assault at Marshalls on Cape Cod

MASHPEE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Mashpee are turning to the public for help in identifying three women who are wanted in connection with a shoplifting and assault and battery incident at a Marshall’s department store last month, officials said.

The incident on 6 Charles St. happened on Sept. 25, according to the Mashpee Police Department.

Police shared surveillance photos of the wanted women on Facebook.

No additional details were available.

Anyone who recognizes the women is asked to contact Mashpee police Sgt. Petrosh at 508-539-1480.

