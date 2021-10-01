BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying a “coward” who they say attacked an elderly man at an MBTA subway station on Thursday afternoon.

Officers on patrol at the Jackson Square station spoke with a concerned commuter who said an elderly man was being assaulted by a young person on an Orange Line platform, according to the Transit Police Department.

The officers investigated the report immediately but they were unable track down the assailant.

Surveillance images shared by police showed the suspect punching the defenseless victim.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged contact Transit police at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can be sent to 873873.

