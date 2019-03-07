Police seek help identifying man suspected of vandalizing Mass. State House

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are turning to the public for help in identifying a man suspected of vandalizing the exterior of the Massachusetts State House with graffiti early Sunday morning.

The man, who was caught on surveillance cameras fleeing the area, tagged the State House in two different spots, a Department of Conservation and Recreation guard building, the Arthur Fiedler Footbridge, and a privately-owned home, according to investigators.

Police say they found graffiti painted on the State House at the corner of Derne and Bowdoin streets, and at the corner of Mount Vernon and Hancock streets.

Much of the graffiti is said to have consisted of words expressing strong political beliefs.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information related to the incidents is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Burns at 617-740-7812.

