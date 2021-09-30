BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public form help identifying a man who they say is wanted in connection with three separate indecent assaults on MBTA trains.

The reported incidents happened on an Orange and Green line trains, according to the Transit Police Department.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the alleged incidents happened.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Transit police investigators at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can be texted to 873873.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)