BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who is wanted in connection with an alleged rape that occurred in downtown Boston over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report of a rape in the area of Harrison Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday started searching for a suspect, who was caught on a surveillance camera driving a black Honda Fit, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a medium build. He was said to be wearing a black jacket, blue shorts, and grey sneakers.

Investigators noted that the Honda Fit might have temporary out-of-state registration plates.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is leading an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives 617-343-4400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

