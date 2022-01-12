BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with an alleged “upskirting” incident on a Green Line trolley last month, officials announced Wednesday.

The incident happened on a trolley between the Hynes and Park Street stations on the afternoon of Dec. 14, according to the Transit Police Department.

Officials have shared a surveillance image of the man in an effort to track him down.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 873873.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)