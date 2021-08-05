BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault and battery at the Government Center MBTA station last month.

Transit police say the man assaulted a person over the age of 60 on the evening of July 29.

Surveillance images showed the suspect dressed in black pants, black and white sneakers, a black Puma hoodie with a white logo, a black Patriots hat, and sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050.

Help us ID this person of interest re: Assault & Battery on a person Over 60 Investigation. #MBTA Government Center Station. https://t.co/GaYSPFGaVl — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) August 5, 2021

