BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly damaged an MBTA bus after the operator asked him to put on a mask.

The bus operator was picking up passengers in front of the Massachusetts Avenue station on April 17 when he told the man in question that a face covering was required to board, according to the Transit Police Department.

The man then became infuriated and kicked the bus, causing a spider-web crack in the front door window, police said. The bus had to be removed from service.

The incident happened before a federal judge threw out the mask requirement for public transportation.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Transit police detectives at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can be sent to 873873.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)