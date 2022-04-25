BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly damaged an MBTA bus after the operator asked him to put on a mask.

The bus operator was picking up passengers in front of the Massachusetts Avenue station on April 17 when he told the man in question that a face covering was required to board, according to the Transit Police Department.

The man then became infuriated and kicked the bus, causing a spider-web crack in the front door window, police said. The bus had to be removed from service.

The incident happened before a federal judge threw out the mask requirement for public transportation.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Transit police detectives at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can be sent to 873873.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox