Police seek help identifying man who swiped package from Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington are turning to the public for help identifying a man who was recently caught on camera swiping a package from a porch in Wilmington.

Video shared by the Wilmington Police Department shows a heavyset man walk up to a home on Chestnut Street near the Woburn line, pick up a package, and flee in a silver Toyota Tacoma.

Police say the man’s truck has a quad cab with chrome door handles and a cap on the rear cargo area.

The video also showed a tattoo on the man’s left arm.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact police at 978-658-5071.

An investigation is ongoing.

