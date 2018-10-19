Police seek help identifying men who robbed Walgreens pharmacist at gunpoint

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help in identifying two men who recently robbed a Walgreens pharmacist at gunpoint and fled with pills.
Officers responding to the Walgreens at 320 Park Ave. on Oct. 14 for a report of a commercial armed robbery spoke with a pharmacist who said one of the suspects jumped over the counter with a gun and demanded that she handover prescription drugs, according to the Worcester Police Department.
The two suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of pills toward Abbott Street in a dark-colored SUV, officials said.
No injuries were reported during the robbery.
Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.
