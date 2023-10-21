BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston police are seeking the public’s help to identify an individual who was seen leaving Nubian station in Roxbury and vandalizing multiple vehicles toward the Grove Hall Branch of the Boston Public Library early Saturday morning, police said.

Officials said the individual was seen at the bus stop, formerly Dudley Station, around 2:39 a.m. and broke into vehicles up Warren Street, through the Stop and Shop parking lot and on to Stanwood Street.

The individual was last seen fleeing down Normandy Street from the area of the library around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the individual appears to be a Black male, wearing his hair in a bun, a gray sweatshirt, jeans with multiple holes. He also has bright white sneakers and a silver necklace.

Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at (617) 343-4275. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)