Police seek help identifying person of interest in assault on Orange Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a person of interest in an assault and battery on an Orange Line train last month.

The alleged incident happened at the State Street Station on May 8 around 3:25 p.m., according to the Transit Police Department.

Surveillance images show the man in question wearing a red track outfit and a white mask.

No additional details were available.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 617-222-1050.

