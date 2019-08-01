Police seek help identifying person of interest in Concord, NH assault

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a person of interest in an assault that sent one woman to the hospital Thursday morning.

The alleged incident happened in an apartment located at 5 Market Ln. in Concord, New Hampshire around 5:40 a.m., according to police.

Surveillance images show the man in question wearing a light-colored t-shirt.

The man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

