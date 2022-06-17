BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are looking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection with an aggravated assault that happened during the Celtics game 4 watch party.

The incident happened in the Copley area on Friday, June 10 at about 11:30 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is advised to please contact District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-4683.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)