BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington police are turning to the public for help in their search for a suspect who they say tried to kidnap someone Sunday evening.

The investigation got underway after officers received a 911 call from a person who said they were driving home from work when they believed that they saw a female victim being dragged away on foot by a male suspect on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to a release issued by Chief Thomas P. Browne.

The suspect, who was apparently startled by the 911 caller pulling their vehicle over nearby, fled on foot and is described as a white male in his teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, khaki/brown pants and black and white sneakers.

The victim was able to get away, and police located her upon arrival moments later.

Police say there is an active response in the area and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department K-9 and a Bedford police officer are also on the scene aiding in the search.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-272-1212.

More details to come. There is an active police response in the area, with significant mutual aid and Burlington Police units in the vicinity. An Essex County Sheriff's Department K-9 and a Bedford police officer are also on scene aiding in the search. — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) May 9, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)