BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for a suspect who they say tried to kidnap a child playing outside a Roxbury elementary school.

Officers were called to the David A. Ellis Elementary School on Walnut Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of the attempted kidnapping, according to police.

Teachers and school staff members told investigators that three children were approached by a Black man in a gray suit while playing at recess. They said that man tried to pull one of the kids away by their arm and said he wanted them to come play basketball with him.

Officers searched the area for a suspect matching the description but came up empty.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-343-4275.

