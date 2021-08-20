BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for a suspect who they say stabbed a woman who was out jogging in East Boston on Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 170 Maverick St. around 10:18 a.m. found a female victim who told police an unidentified male had stabbed her.

The victim suffered minor lacerations from the incident, according to Boston police.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic male, heavy, who is approximately five feet, three inches tall. He was last seen wearing a khaki hat, a red shirt with a clear poncho over his torso, blue jeans, and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4234.

