BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Monday in efforts to identify a person accused of stealing three bikes in Roxbury.

Police in a statement said the robbery happened near 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 in the area of Millmont Street.

Surveillance cameras captured images of a suspect, according to police. Boston police shared photos and asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

Police described their suspect as a Black or Hispanic male standing between 5’8” and 5’10”, with his hair in a ponytail. Police said the suspect has a thin build and was wearing a dark brown hooded sweatshirt with dark pants and black sneakers at the time of the incident. The suspect had a white bicycle helmet.

Boston police said the suspect was seen near 4 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard, after the Roxbury bike theft. He is believed to frequent the areas of 10 Roxbury Street, Island Street and Gerald Street, and Massachusetts Avenue, according to police.

Anyone seeking to contact Boston police can call detectives at (617) 343-4275. People can also reach out anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)