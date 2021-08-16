BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying three men wanted in connection with the destruction of a Red Line train.

The men were behaving in a rowdy manner before they punched out a train window at Ashmont Station on Saturday around 8:30 p.m., according to the Transit Police Department.

Two of the suspects were wearing Boston Red Sox jerseys at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone who recognizes the men is urged to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050.

