YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod on Tuesday morning.

A Yarmouth Department of Natural Resources officer on patrol in the area of Winslow Gray Road in Yarmouth found the man on the ground around 7:30 a.m., according to the Yarmouth Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene

Police say the crash happened between Swan Lake Road and Joshua Baker Road.

The victim is believed to be around 70 years of age and about 6 feet tall.

He was said to be wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, a red scarf, a blue hat, and dark mittens.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is urged to contact Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445.

