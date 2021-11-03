ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – Police are searching for a woman who a mother says attempted to kidnap her young son in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of an attempted kidnapping at the Rochester Commons on South Main Street around 5 p.m. learned from the caller that a woman with gray hair and wearing all black took her 5-year-old son by the head and said, “I am taking you for a walk” before taking his hand and trying to walk away with him, according to the Rochester Police Department.

The caller’s 8-year-old son reportedly ran over and grabbed the boy before going back to their mother.

The mother confronted the woman, who walked away and left in a black SUV, possibly a Chevy Equinox-type vehicle, with tinted windows, police said.

As the woman walked away, another person was able to take a video of her.

The encounter never became physical and no injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the incident is asked to call Rochester police at 603-330-7128.

