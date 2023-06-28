BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in efforts to identify a group of people in connection with an aggravated assault in Dorchester earlier this month.

Police said the incident happened on June 3 around 8 p.m. on Kingsdale Street in Dorchester. 

Police said a woman was walking to her car when she was attacked following “a brief verbal exchange” with unknown suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (617) 343-4712.

Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

