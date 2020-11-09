Police seek help IDing man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Boston Public Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Boston Public Garden early Sunday morning.

Detectives responding to the Public Garden for reports of an assault around 2 a.m. were told that the suspect forcefully brought a woman from Bromfield Street to the Public Garden and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Boston police released a surveillance image of the unknown man as they work to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4400.

Anonymous tips can be sent by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)