BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the assault of a 16-year-old girl at an MBTA station last month.

The alleged assault and battery happened at the Park Street station on the afternoon of Sept. 3, according to the Transit Police Department.

Investigators on Friday shared a surveillance image of the suspect in the hope people can identify him.

Anyone who recognizes them is urged to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050.

