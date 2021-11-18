BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a group of school children at an MBTA station in Boston on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the westbound platform at the State Street station around 2:30 p.m. spoke with multiple children under the age of 14 who claimed a man had just exposed himself to them, according to the Transit Police Department.

Investigators on Thursday shared surveillance images of the suspect in the hope people can identify him.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 873873.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)