Police seek help ID’ing man who claimed to have COVID, spit at girls on Mass. hiking trail

ASHBURNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who claimed to have COVID-19 before spitting in the direction of two young girls on a hiking trail in Ashburnham on Sunday.

The girls were admiring the Boston skyline from the Hudson Overlook on the Midstate Trail when the suspect walked by and told them that they should be wearing facemasks because it was the “law,” according to the Ashburnham Police Department.

Video taken by one of the victims showed the man aggressively turn toward the girls, call them “selfish,” and state, “I have COVID.”

The man could then be seen removing his mask and spitting several times before claiming to have tested positive for the virus.

The suspect is described as an older man is late 60s or early 70s, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with gray facial hair and blue glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact police at 978-827-4413.

