SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police asked for the public’s help Friday as they work to identify a group of people accused of stealing from Seekonk High School.

Seekonk police said the incident happened on June 29 when two men and one woman entered the school by removing an air conditioning window unit.

Officials said the trio then stole a school laptop and an Xbox and caused about $1,000 in damage.

Police released photos of three suspects in the case on Friday and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 508-336-8123 x. 51105.

