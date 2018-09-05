Police seek help in identifying man who suffered medical emergency in Walmart parking lot

NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Northbridge are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who they say suffered a medical emergency in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday.

Officers and firefighters responding to the parking lot around 2:45 p.m. rendered aid to a man, who was taken to UMass Medical Center.

The man is currently in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, according to police.

He is described as white, between the ages 25 and 45, with multiple tattoos and brown hair.

Anyone who was in the area and can identify the man is asked to contact Northbridge police at 508-234-6211.

