Police seek help in search for 2 missing children in Monson

MONSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning the public for help as they search for a missing 7-year-old and 11-year-old.

The children were reported missing just after 9 p.m.

The State Police K9 Unit have been called in to assist in the search.

No further information has been released.

