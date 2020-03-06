Police seek help in search for Green Line flasher

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help locating a man they say flashed passengers on a Green Line train late last year.

Investigators released a photo Friday of a man they say flashed his genitals on a Green Line trolley at Copley Station around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)