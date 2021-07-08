SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who they say robbed a Market Basket in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at the Market Basket on South Broadway in Salem around 9 p.m. learned that a man had approached a cashier and demanded money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Salem Police Chief Joel Dolan.

The suspect is described as white, between 40 and 50 years of age, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with an average build and grey beard. He was said to be wearing a baseball hat, a black hoodie, and shorts.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Salem police at 603-893-1911.

An investigation remains ongoing.

