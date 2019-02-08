Fall River police seek help in search for ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted in daylight shooting

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man wanted in connection with a brazen daylight shooting.

Rodney Z. Jette, 18, is wanted on charges of possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, attempt to commit an assault and battery by discharging a firearm, vandalizing property, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to Fall River police.

Jette fired shots at another main in the area of South Main Street on the afternoon of Jan. 22, police said. He then apparently fled the area before police arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Jette was identified as the suspect after detectives took numerous witness statements and analyzed surveillance video in the area.

Police described Jette as “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who sees Jette is asked to call 911 immediately.

