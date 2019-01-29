Police seek help in search for man wanted in indecent assault at MBTA station

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who they say is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent assault an battery case at Wonderland Station in Revere.

Authorities say the incident happened Monday around 4:20 p.m.

Investigators have released a surveillance image of the man in question.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050.

No additional information was available.

