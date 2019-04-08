Police seek help in search for missing 17-year-old Weymouth girl

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police and Weymouth police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 17-year-old girl.

Hannah Anderson, of Weymouth, has not been seen since March 31, according to law enforcement officials.

She is described as about 5 feet fall, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Weymouth Police at 781-335-1212.

