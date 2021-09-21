BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Connecticut girl who is said to have ties to Boston.

Alyssa Farris, 13, of Putnam, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Sept. 18, according to the Putnam Police Department.

Farris has friends and family in Boston.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 100 pounds. She was last known to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black and white backpack.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Putnam police at 860-928-6565.

Putnam Police Department in Connecticut is asking for assistance in locating Alyssa FARRIS who was last seen on 9/18/21 wearing a black hoodie and a black and white backpack. Anyone with information about the whereabouts is asked to contact PPD @ 860-928-6565 or 911 pic.twitter.com/TrJW5RHoR2 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 21, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)