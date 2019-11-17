Police seek help in search for missing, endangered Abington man

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Abington police are asking the public for help in a search for a missing Abington man who is at risk for his safety.

Herbert Jones, 51, is described as a black male who is 5 feet, six inches tall and weighs 216 pounds.

Police say he has known mental health issues and is unable to take care of himself without assistance.

He goes by the nickname ‘Herbie’ and was last seen at 893 Brockton Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. He does not have any family in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Abington Police Department at 781-878-3232.

