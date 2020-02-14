Police seek help in search for missing Haverhill woman

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Haverhill are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Haverhill woman.
Bonnie Kristiansen was last seen on Wednesday around 5 p.m., according to the Haverhill Police Department.
Kristiansen was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green long sleeve shirt, a white coat, white sneakers, and a maroon backpack.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Haverhill police at 978-373-1212.
