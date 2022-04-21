CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing husband and wife from New Hampshire.

Djeswende and Stephen Reid were last seen at a family member’s home in Concord on Easter Sunday, according to the Concord Police Department. They have not been heard from since Monday.

The Reids were reported missing Wednesday when Stephen failed to show up for a planned event, police added.

In a statement, the department said, “Both of their vehicles were parked in their usual places. There is no known medical history or domestic violence for either person. Neither are believed to own any firearms.”

Police noted that Reids are avid outdoors people who are known to take frequent walks along the trails near their Concord home.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Concord police at 603-225-8600.

