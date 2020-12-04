Police seek help in search for missing Quincy man

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a Quincy man who has been missing for nearly a month, officials announced Friday.

Charles McCurdy, 68, of Clay Street, has not been seen since Nov. 12, according to the Quincy Police Department.

McCurdy is known to frequent the Wollaston area, officials said.

He is described as 6 feet tall and about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 617-479-1212.

