Police seek help in search for missing woman last seen at Boston nightclub

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 23-year-old girl who was last seen at a club in the Theater District over the weekend.

Family members say Jassy Correia was last seen Saturday night celebrating her birthday at Club Venu. She was reported missing on Sunday.

Correia is believed to be in “grave danger” and her phone has been turned off, according to her family.

Police have since launched a missing person investigation.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

