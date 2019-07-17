Police seek help in search for missing woman last seen at Tewksbury Hospital

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing woman who was last seen at Tewksbury Hospital.

Heidi Burke, 40, has been missing since Wednesday and could be in danger, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

Burke is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with blue eyes, and brown hair.

Police believe she could be somewhere in the Lawrence area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tewksbury police.

