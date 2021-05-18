Police seek help in search for missing woman last seen near Cape Cod restaurant

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing woman who last seen near a restaurant on Cape Cod, officials announced Tuesday.

Sharee W. Daluze, 34, was last seen walking near the parking lot of the Clam Shack in Falmouth around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on Daluze’s whereabouts is urged to contact Falmouth police at 774-255-4527.

