Police seek help in search for mother, 3 children who have been missing since October

(WHDH) — Police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a mother and her three young children who have been missing since before Halloween.

Erica Rivas, 38, and her children, ages 2, 9, and 13, have not been seen since Oct. 30, according to the Chesterfield County Police in Virginia.

Rivas reportedly failed to respond when the Department of Social Services recently reached out to her.

Rivas is described as a Hispanic, about 5 feet tall, 137 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Her three children — Dayami Valasquez, Melanie Rivas, and Isabelle Gamez — are all described as Hispanic.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

