WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the owners of an English bulldog that was spotted roaming around Watertown.

The pup was discovered on Howe Street on Monday evening.

“We love hanging out with him at the station but he probably wants to go home,” the Watertown Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the dog’s owners is asked to call Watertown police at 617-972-6500.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)