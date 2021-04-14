Police seek help in search for teen who went missing while vacationing with mom in Florida

(WHDH) — Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage boy who recently went missing while vacationing with his mother in Florida, authorities announced Wednesday.

Zared Ibonnet, 17, of New York, was last seen on April 8 in the area of 1321 15th Street in Miami Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Police noted that Ibonnet suffers from anxiety and depression.

Ibonnet is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Miami Beach police at 305-673-7901.

#MISSINGPERSON: Have you seen 17-year-old Zared Ibonnet? He was last seen April 8 at 1321 15 Street. Zared is 6’3”, 180lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Please call MBPD at 305-673-7901 with any information. pic.twitter.com/yiBHBOb1hk — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 14, 2021

