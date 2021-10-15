CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenager who was last seen near Chelsea High School.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 16, was reported missing on Friday, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

Rodriguez is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Chelsea police at 617-466-4800.

