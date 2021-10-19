BOLTON, Vt. (WHDH) — Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a New Hampshire woman who vanished while visiting Vermont with her husband over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday.

Emily Ferlazzo, 22, of Northfield, was reported missing by family on Monday night, according to Vermont State Police.

Emily had been staying at an Airbnb in Bolton with her husband, 41-year-old Joseph Ferlazzo, family members told the law enforcement agency.

Troopers say Emily got out of a vehicle that she was riding in with her husband on Saturday around 1 p.m. and started walking along Route 2 near the Bolton Valley Resort Access Road.

Joseph told Emily’s family that he had went to a nearby store and when he returned to pick her up a short time later, he could not find her, according to state police.

Emily is described as 5 feet tall, about 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing white sneakers, ripped blue jeans, and a black shirt with long sleeves.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on Emily’s whereabouts is urged to contact Vermont State Police detectives at the Williston or St. Albans barracks.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

