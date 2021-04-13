Police seek hit-and-run driver who fatally struck pedestrian on I-93 in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on Interstate 93 southbound in Braintree early Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the highway near Exit 6 just before 4:30 a.m. found a man deceased, according to state police.

Authorities are working to establish a possible description of the vehicle that struck the victim.

The center and right travel lanes were temporarily closed as patrol, detective, collision reconstruction, and crime scene units processed the scene.

No additional information has been released.

